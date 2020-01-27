'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Mourns Daughters' Coach Killed in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is mourning the death of Christina Mauser, who was one of nine victims of the tragic helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles Sunday that also killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Mauser, who coached basketball at a private Orange County school, was an "amazing influence" on Beador's three daughters -- 17-year-old Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline -- Beador revealed on Instagram soon after the victims of the crash were identified.

"Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children.," Beador wrote alongside a team photo. "Our greatest sympathies go out to [husband Matt Mauser] and his family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family..."

Mauser, 38, was also an assistant coach for Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy basketball team, her husband said as he spoke Monday on the TODAY show about his loss and her legacy, saying, "I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom."

Bryant himself chose Mauser to coach at his academy, her husband continued: "He didn't choose Christina for just any ordinary reason," Matt said. "She was extraordinary. She was incredibly witty, funny, funny like nobody you've ever met."

Before Mauser's name was known as a victim of the crash, Beador also paid tribute to the retired Los Angeles Lakers player, writing on Instagram, "Utterly heartbreaking to hear of the passing of @kobebryant . An amazing athlete, philanthropist, and businessman. But I will remember him as an incredible father who put his family and children first. A man with such a kind heart who would file library books, serve hot lunch, and coach the kids in basketball. My girls and I are sending prayers to @vanessabryant and her family."

When news broke that Gianna was also a victim of the crash, Beador once again paid tribute on social media, sharing a photo of the father and daughter with the caption, "An amazing duo. She was an incredible basketball player and it was a privilege to watch her father coach her. My girls and our community are heartbroken."

Photo credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty