Controversial Conservative Host Tomi Lahren Suspended For Pro-Choice Remarks

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has been a polarizing social media personality over the last year.

Her blunt, often-angry rants are shared around Facebook with a wide array of responses from viewers. Some love her, some hate her and some love to hate her.

The 24-year-old Lahren has raised eyebrows for her numerous controversial remarks, most notably comparing the Black Lives Matter Movement to Ku Klux Klan.

Despite all the fire she’s drawn from the general public, Lahren has remained the host of her show Tomi on conservative outlet TheBlaze.

However, a recent remark she made while being interviewed on The View may end the pundit’s viral series and damage her political clout.

On Friday, Lahren characterized some pro-lifers as hypocrites, while criticizing the conservative mindset of wanting limited government but also wanting the government to regulate abortion.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say ‘I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,’” she said. “I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body, as well.”

After a wave of outrage from her conservative viewership, TheBlaze has suspended Tomi for at least a week, according to The Daily Caller. They had also previously reported that Lahren may leave the outlet before her contract is up in September.

Lahren seems to coyly confirm the suspension reports by telling her followers she had some extra free time on Monday night.

So I’ve got some “me” time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

There’s no word on if any further action will be taken against Lahren, but it’s safe to say her Facebook feed will be relatively quiet this week.

Watch Lahren’s now-infamous View interview below.

Do you think Lahren should have been suspended for her pro-life views?

