We Are Obsessed With This New ‘Friends’ Underwear Print From MeUndies

MeUndies, the company known for their adorable patterned loungewear, sleepwear and underwear, is now offering a Friends-themed collection: Friends x MeUndies. The pattern includes the signature orange couch from the intro, Phoebe’s guitar, Monica’s famed turkey with sunglasses and a hat, a cup of coffee from Central Perk, the gang’s favorite foods, and more. Sizes range from XS to 4XL.

Ever since the Friends reunion special aired on HBO Max in 2021, we’ve had the show at the top of our minds. This is the first Friends collection from MeUndies, who offers a large collection of loungewear, underwear and sleepwear in multiple styles. Whether you’re more of a Joey, a Monica, a Rachel, a Phoebe, a Ross or a Chandler, there’s something from the Friends x MeUndies collection for you.

Our favorite items from the Friends x MeUndies collection



No need to pivot away from these great deals. There’s loungewear, underwear and sleepwear in this unique Friends pattern set against a purple fabric.

Before you shop, consider signing up for a MeUndies subscription. You’ll save on the new Friends collection when you do.

MeUndies membership subscription, starting at $10 a month

Best MeUndies ‘Friends’ clothes for women

Dream of the days when Rachel’s haircut was still in style while lounging in these luxuriously soft styles.

These flattering lounge pants aren’t just cozy, they’re also ethically sourced — just like all of the clothes that MeUndies sells. The wide waistband sits high on the hips and won’t roll down while you’re wearing these.

Friends x MeUndies women’s lounge pants, $68 ($50 for members)

Friends x MeUndies u-back bralette, $34 ($24 for members)

Friends x MeUndies cheeky brief, $20 ($16 for members)

Best MeUndies ‘Friends’ clothes for Men

How you doin’? You’ll be doing a lot better when you’re wearing these soft boxers, briefs and lounge pants.

These lounge pants are 92% MicroModal — a custom blend of beechwood fibers created by MeUndies that’s better for the planet. More important, these pants are breathable and static-resistant, and feel great on your body.

Friends x MeUndies men’s lounge pants, $68 ($50 for members)

Friends x MeUndies boxer briefs, $26 ($18 for members)

Friends x MeUndies briefs, $26 ($18 for members)

Best MeUndies ‘Friends’ unisex clothes

Everyone can wear these unisex Friends clothes by MeUndies.

This is it. This is the pajama onesie you want to live in all weekend without going anywhere. This unisex onesie is the absolute best way to feel the soft comfort of a MeUndies clothing item all over your body. There’s a hood with a drawstring, a front zipper, and tapered cuffed legs that look good on just about everyone.

Friends x MeUndies unisex onesie, $78 ($62 for members)

Friends x MeUndies unisex hooded modal robe, $88 ($72 for members)

MeUndies unisex crew socks, $14



How to watch ‘Friends’ in your new MeUndies

After your Friends-themed MeUndies finally show up, what’s left to do but stream the entire show on your couch? You can, if you sign up for HBO Max starting at $10 a month.

Stream ‘Friends’ at HBO Max, starting at $10 a month