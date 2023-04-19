Sam’s Club 40th Birthday Deal: Today is the last day to get a membership for just $10

Warehouse chain Sam’s Club is celebrating its 40th birthday this week with a deal that’s not to be missed. If you’re not a Sam’s Club member, you can now get a one-year membership to the warehouse chain for $10. That’s $40 off the the usual price of a Sam’s Club yearly membership.

But don’t delay — this incredible Sam’s Club membership deal expires today.

You can only get this Sam’s Club deal online, and only through the following link. Auto-renew is required.

Sam’s Club membership (1 year), $10 (regularly $50)

Sam’s Club special member appreciation offers

In addition to discounted memberships, Sam’s Club is offering a number of other goodies during the warehouse chain’s 40th birthday celebration. Check out the new Sam’s Club Birthday Cake Sundae, a limited-time offering with frozen yogurt, birthday cake, icing and sprinkles. It’s only $1.58 now through the end of April.

Sam’s Club is also offering a number of great deals in celebration of its 40th birthday. You’ll get discounts on Starbucks K-Cups, Clorox bleach, Cascade dishwasher detergent, Rice Krispies treats, Rao’s marinara sauce and so much more. Tap the button below to check out all the Sam’s Club birthday sale deals.

More reasons to join Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club members get access to the chain’s gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there’s more to a Sam’s Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Sam’s Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. In some locations, the chain offers same-day delivery.

Upgrade to Sam’s Club Plus and get 2% back on purchases

You can also save $40 if you opt for an upgraded Sam’s Club Plus membership. Sam’s Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam’s Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam’s Club members.

An upgrade to a Sam’s Club Plus membership will pay for itself if you plan on spending at least $2,250 at the warehouse retailer this year. (When you buy groceries regularly, it’s an easy spending target to hit.)

Sam’s Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Best Sam’s Club deals in April 2023

It’s not just Sam’s Club memberships that are on sale — the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items and apparel for 2023. We’ve rounded up our favorite favorite 40th birthday deals to shop at Sam’s Club below so you can make the most of your new membership. Or, use the button to head directly to Sam’s Club to view all the deals.

