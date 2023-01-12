Walmart Is Practically Giving Away This ‘Pioneer Woman’ Bedding Set for $25

Did you know Ree Drummond, most commonly known as the Pioneer Woman, has her own line of home decor, clothes, homewares, and more? While Drummond is primarily known as the Food Network host of her cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, she has an exclusive deal with Walmart selling her own houseware goods.

Drummond came to fame as a food blogger who lives on a large cattle ranch with her family in Oklahoma, and creates simple, delicious recipes that can be made anywhere. That rustic, homey style translates to her line at Walmart — and people love it. However, it’s not everyday that Walmart has a sale like this on The Pioneer Woman: You can get a full/queen bedding set for $25 — down from $69. You can also get a king set for $25.

There are nine different styles available. At this price, you might want to pick up a few — they’re selling out quick.

The Pioneer Woman white cotton eyelet full/queen comforter set, $25 (down from $69)

But if you’re getting a new bedding set for $25… why stop there? There are a lot of other great items for sale from The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart.

More kitchenware from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

Drummond spends most of her time in the kitchen as a home cook, food blogger and Food Network host, so of course her kitchenware items are some of the hottest available at Walmart. Here are our favorites.

Sweet Romance baking dish set

These rectangle bakers show off a stylish country floral design inspired by the Pioneer Woman herself. These rectangular baking dishes are safe in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher, meaning that cooking and cleanup will be a breeze. In this two-piece kit, the larger red dish holds 4.2 quarts while the smaller blue dish holds two quarts.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance baking dish set, $20

12-piece nonstick porcelain enamel cookware set

If you’re looking for a sleek cookware set that adds style to your kitchen, look no further than this Pioneer Woman collection at Walmart. The interior is made with ceramic enamel, not PFOA or PTFE chemicals. The collection comes with three skillets, a stock pot, three saucepans and two acacia wood pot turners. Save $10 at Walmart now.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece nonstick porcelain enamel cookware set, $89 (down from $99)

Breezy Blossoms knife block set

Knives are an indispensable kitchen tool, and you need a set of good quality knives in order to be the most effective home cook that you can be. A Pioneer Woman knife block set from Walmart includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, a five-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, four steak knives and a pair of kitchen shears all contained in a knife block made from acacia wood. The knives comes in teal, light blue, red and sage.

The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms knife block set, $49

Fashion from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

What’s Ree Drummond’s style? It’s colorful, floral, bright and breezy — and at Walmart, it’s affordable. Check out our favorite choices here.

Twin-print robe with ruffled sleeves

Want this Pioneer Woman-inspired robe with ruffled sleeves and two floral patterns? Equally comfortable after a bath or shower or for lounging around the house, you’ll love this house robe. You can snag it here for $23.

The Pioneer Woman twin-print robe with ruffled sleeves, $23

Velvet knit dress collection

This velvet stretch knit dress collection, available in the gorgeous forest pine color, has sizes ranging from 2T to XXXL so that you and your little one can wear matching dresses for any special occasion. The Pioneer Woman velvet knit dress collection, $33

Multicolor beaded wrap bracelet

This adorable wrap bracelet is part of a great everyday jewelry collection. With a magnetic closure and semi-precious glass stones in multiple colors, you can wear it every single day and add a little sparkle to your outfit.

The Pioneer Woman multicolor beaded wrap bracelet, $15

Home décor from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart

We can’t all live on a big, cozy ranch in the middle of nowhere, but we can add elements of ranch décor inspired by The Pioneer Woman herself around the house. Here are some of our favorites from Walmart.

Round cotton crochet accent rug

It’s almost like your grandmother knitted this The Pioneer Woman rug herself, except that it’s available via Walmart at a crazy low price. This gorgeous teal accent rug can go anywhere in your house and add a pop of color. The scalloped edges add a rustic touch. It’s four inches in diameter, so even if you think you don’t have room for it, you do.

The Pioneer Woman round cotton crochet accent rug, $31 (down from $35)

Washy Ditsy embossed table lamp

A vintage-inspired table lamp with a teal double-resin bottle base and a pretty posies pattern on its linen shade, you’ll feel right at home when you put on your end table. Measuring 18 inches, it’s a perfect addition to your cottagecore aesthetic.

The Pioneer Woman Washy Ditsy embossed table lamp, $40

Multicolor floral shower curtain

People will feel like they’re stepping into a garden when they take a shower with a The Pioneer Woman shower curtain with floral patterns and butterfly appliques. The curtain measures 72 by 72 inches and will fit most showers. It’s made from a cotton-polyester blend that can easily be cleaned in the washer.

The Pioneer Woman multicolor floral shower curtain, $24