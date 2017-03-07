New Teen Mom 2 Teaser Reveals Total Mayhem

In the early days of Teen Mom, audiences really only had a few expectations of what they’d see each episode: teens who are moms. In the what feels like decades since the show started, audiences have also come to expect tons of drama resulting from the burden of having a child as a teen. If this fifteen-second teaser is a good indication of what to expect in tonight’s episode, it looks like all hell will break loose.

Drama is building & relationships are collapsing TONIGHT on a NEW #TeenMom2 at 9/8c! 😬 pic.twitter.com/WFowvFilRQ — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 6, 2017

It’s tough to say exactly what is causing all of the drama that can be seen in the short clip, but most likely the cause is some sort of romantic drama, some sort of parental drama, or some sort of child drama. Whatever the cause, it sure does look dramatic!

