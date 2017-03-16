Sofia Vergara Shares Throwback Swimsuit Photo Of The Century

It’s Thursday and that is the day to jump back in time and share fond memories on social media.

For Throwback Thursday, or TBT, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara shared an insanely hot picture of herself in a one piece swimsuit. In the pic we see Vergara on a beach in a blue one piece showing off her wonderful curves. Her brunette hair flows freely and she accessorizes her look with black sunglasses.

She captioned the super hot pic: Tbt 😂 Acapulco😍 #the90s #fueradeserieunivision #metomabalasopita 🤣🤣🤣.”

The picture appears to be a still from Vergara’s time as a TV host for Fuera de Serie on Univisión.

Tbt 😂 Acapulco😍 #the90s #fueradeserieunivision #metomabalasopita🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Meanwhile, Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Manganiello gushed about his wife to Cosmopolitan U.K. and shared what gift he gave Vergara for their anniversary.

“Sofía and I have always put each other’s well-being first, and that’s how I knew she was the one,” the True Blood alum said. “I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary. It was about how we met — as well as our courting — and was about 40 pages long.”

Manganiello and Vergara began dating in 2014 after her split from boyfriend Nick Loeb. The couple got engaged six months later on Christmas Day, and tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015 and the rest is history.

Good night❤❤#oscars2017 @vanityfair A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:48am PST

