Shannen Doherty Announces She’s in Remission After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Shannen Doherty is in remission!

The 46-year-old actress revealed the wonderful news on Instagram Friday with an important message explaining her battle isn’t over yet.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” Doherty wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

“Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me,” she continued. “So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

“In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now…. remission,” Doherty concluded. “I’m going to just breathe. #cancerslayer.”

Doherty posted a photo of herself as she prepared for her petscan, which determined if the cancer had spread.

She shared an encouraging message alongside the snap, writing, “Here’s the thing…. even with positive results, it’s the next five years that determine so much. So, let’s see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I’ll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers.”

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and, since then, has documented her battle with the disease on social media.

