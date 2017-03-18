Selena Gomez Posts New Bike Pic That Is All the Booty

Pop sensation Selena Gomez recently revealed she “can’t wait for people to forget” about her, but she’s making that incredibly difficult thanks to a recent Instagram post. The singer hopped on a bike in a bathing suit which showed that, even if she’s been taking some time away from the spotlight, she’s maintaining her immaculate figure.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Gomez took a long break from the spotlight following a mental health diagnosis to allow her time and space to focus on herself and doing what she needed to heal. Now that she’s back in the studio to work on new music, it looks like the singer is ready to ease back into her fame and has begun sharing her life with her fans and followers once again.

The pop star has been making headlines lately thanks to her romantic relationship with fellow musician The Weeknd. In a recent interview, Gomez said of her relationship, “Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am.” She added, “But — how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

Despite wanting to shy away from the spotlight, that doesn’t change the fact that Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram, and it’s easy to see why from the photo above. However, she noted that being so popular is a double-edged sword. “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” she confessed. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

To help detach herself from her phone, Gomez went so far as to change the password on her account and delete the app from her phone, meaning she must go to great lengths in order to share photos of herself with her vast see of fans.

