Brie Larson Breaks Down As Soon As She Congratulates Emma Stone On Oscar Win

Last night’s Academy Awards was an incredibly emotional experience. From passionate acceptance speeches to political statements to a movie mistakenly being declared Best Picture, the broadcast had many ups and downs. One of the most emotional exchanges took place between last year’s winner for Best Actress and this year’s winner, Brie Larson and Emma Stone. The two are good friends and luckily, the moment they embraced backstage after the win was captured for all to see.

You know what’s better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Last year, Larson won the coveted Oscar for her role as a woman confined to one room as she attempted to take care of her son, the result of a violent sexual assault from her tormentor, in the acclaimed Room. Stone won her award for playing the hopeful actress who dreamed of becoming a star in La La Land, which was nominated for a record-tying amount of awards.

Despite the drastically different roles, the two films showcase that you can never expect what type of film or what type of character will earn a performer accolades.

In addition to the photo above, one fan captured their entire exchange, which shows just how emotional the moment was.

Brie Larson congratulates Emma Stone backstage and Emma starts crying 😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AEI12xbK8F — dalila (@HeytheredaIiIah) February 27, 2017

Possibly adding to the drama, Larson also handed out the award for Best Actor, which went to Casey Affleck for his performance in Manchester By the Sea. Multiple women have accused Affleck of sexual harassment on the set of the film I’m Still Here, yet has never had to face repercussions for these accusations. Larson is an incredibly vocal supporter of the community of sexual assault survivor, so having to hand off an award to someone accused of terrible things must have weighed heavily on the actress, resulting in an overwhelming show of emotion when she reunited with Stone.

