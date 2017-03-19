Nicki Minaj Shares Cleavage Filled Instagram Clip

Nicki Minaj has shared an all-new sexy video clip of herself to Instagram.

This video looks to be just a small clip from a music video she is featured in. In the vid, we see Minaj sitting on a yellow chair in a shiny red one piece, large black belt and matching high top boots. She’s also accessorizing the look with a gold visor.

She’s seen rapping along over her lyrics and dancing about in the skimpy outfit. She captioned the video: “The #SwallaVideo is finally here!!! YouTube.com/JasonDerulo.”

The #SwallaVideo is finally here!!! 😝 YouTube.com/JasonDerulo ☘️🎀💛 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Minaj has really been one to show off her goods lately. A few days ago the rapper posted a pic of herself in a pink one piece and bright pink boots. However, it wasn’t the outfit that was the focus of the picture as much as it was Nicki’s pose. Check it out below:

🎀She see my sexy ass every time she scroll🎀🦄 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Check out Nicki and Jason Derulo in the full-length video below:

