Nicki Minaj Blows Instagram Away In Skimpy Camouflage Bikini

When you think of Nicki Minaj, you generally don’t think “Leader of Covert Military Squad.” Most likely, you think of her hit singles “Anaconda” or “Super Bass,” or maybe that in 2016, TIME considered her one of the most influential people of the year. Despite being known to stand out from a crowd, one look at her recent photos proves she’s going to do her best to blend in.

👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PST

🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Whatever activities Minaj is about to do while wearing this bikini will probably take place in a heavily wooded area, as the camouflage color scheme is designed to help in woodland territories.

One might initially think the rapper is going to embark on a secretive military mission, but considering most of our military involvement currently is in arid, desert climates, this theory can quickly be debunked.

Another reason Minaj might be wearing the camouflage pattern is that she’s about to go hunting, but the color scheme still implies it would be in a wooded area. Most wooded areas at this time of year are going to be exceptionally cold, with some places being covered in blankets of snow with no leaves in sight, so we hope Minaj partners this bikini with some more layers of camo.

Do you think Minaj is about to enlist in the military or go hunt some deer? Let us know in the comments!

