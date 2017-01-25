Mel Gibson Welcomes His Ninth Child

Mel Gibson, who clearly has been breeding his own baseball team, just welcomed his ninth child with his girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross. On Friday, Ross gave birth to Lars Gerard Gibson, who weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz.

The couple recently appeared together at the Golden Globe Awards where a film Gibson directed, Hacksaw Ridge, was nominated for multiple awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Mel Gibson Slams Batman v Superman

Most of Gibson’s children are with Robyn Moore Gibson, who he had been married to for 26 years. Gibson also had a child with Oksana Grigorieva who he had a short but tumultuous relationship with following his divorce. The aftermath of their split resulted in both parties seeking restraining orders against one another amidst claims of domestic violence.

The actor was once one of the most sought after talents in Hollywood, but following a string of controversies in the mid to late 2000s, became a go-to punchline. With a new girlfriend, new child, and directing acclaim, it looks like he might have gotten his life back on track.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

MORE NEWS: Mel Gibson Criticizes Marvel Movies Violence / Robert Downey Jr. Agrees He’ll Do Iron Man 4 If Mel Gibson Directs It / Mel Gibson Has An Hour of Braveheart Deleted Scenes / Mel Gibson Burns Holes Through Meryl Streep With Confused Look

[H/T PEOPLE]