Mariah Carey’s Rep Gives Details About What Went Wrong On New Year’s Eve

The controversy over Mariah Carey‘s disastrous New Year’s Eve debacle continues, as conflicting stories continue coming in from opposite sides of the incident, both blaming the other.

While live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, the singer started off her performance with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” but towards the end of the performance, the audience at home might have noticed her mouth wasn’t lining up with her lyrics, showing the singer was singing to a backing track. From there, things only got worse, as the singer apparently couldn’t hear the monitors, which she confessed to the audience, and just tried to go along with the dancers, resulting in an incredibly awkward routine.

Carey herself took to social media to offer the advice “Sh*t happens,” but fans wanted more answers. Some have faulted the singer herself, saying that she didn’t prepared herself for the evening, but one of her representatives said, “She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously,” BWR-PR’s Nicole Perna while speaking with Billboard. “A shame that production set her up to fail.”

Perna discussed there were sound issues even before the performance began, revealing, “They told her it would be fine once she was onstage.” Perna added, “However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”

However, a source close to the production spoke out about the incident, confirming Carey “had ample time to rehearse and chose not to.” The source also pointed out that, during an earlier rehearsal on New Year’s Eve, Carey opted to have a body double fill in for her and that, despite there wasn’t a vocal run-through, “all was working” with the technical components.

Although the singer herself claimed she couldn’t hear the music, her collection of dancers had no problems performing in time with the music. The production source points out, “The music was provided by her team, there were no fewer than eight audio monitor wedges in front of her and the dancers had no problem syncing up to the music.”

