Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Curves While Out For A Girls Night

Not even a breakup can stop Mariah Carey‘s sexiness. The 47-year-old singer recently stepped out looking way more curvaceous.

Mariah appeared to be enjoying herself a girls night out with a few pals when she was spotted arriving at celebrity hot spot Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday.

She was dressed for a casual night out wearing a plunging black bustier that she wore underneath a white leather jacket. The singer teamed that with skin tight black denim and wore over-the-knee platform boots, which showed off her booty.

Mariah’s long blonde hair was left in natural loose curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

The smiling star was immaculately made-up with smokey tones and black liner around her eyes and light pink lipstick defining her bright smile.

It is good to see Mariah out having fun and living life as she has had a rocky year, at least in terms of relationships.

Back in October, the singer split with Australian billionaire fiancé James Packer, 49. And just recently she split from her dancer boyfriend Brian Tanaka.

With the recent split, it’s been rumored that Mariah and ex-husband Nick Cannon have been rekindling their relationship, a rumor fanned when Mariah posted an Instagram of them lying on a bed with their twins Moroccan and Monroe, who turn six soon.

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

The couple have remained on good terms as they co-parent their children and Nick admits that he sometimes sleeps over at Mariah’s house but never in the same bed.

