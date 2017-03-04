Mariah Carey Wishes Her Fans ‘Good Morning’ In Nothing But A Towel

Now that 2017 is in full swing and Mariah Carey has tried to put her New Year’s Eve performance behind her, things seem to be going much better for the musician. Carey has a new boyfriend, a new album on the way, and has seemingly buried her former relationship by setting her wedding dress on fire. The star clearly starts off each day with a new-found smile as she plans new ways to take control of her life. The musician decided to share that smile with her fans on social media while wearing nothing but a smile and a towel that could barely contain her curves.

Good mornting! 😄 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

Despite the singer not being completely “au naturel” in the photo,she clearly had on less makeup than she normally wears while appearing in public. Carey also made sure to let the perfect amount of cleavage show while not giving everything away.

The singer hasn’t had a problem lately showcasing the skimpiest outfits she can find, possibly because her love-life is in such a good place that she feels empowered by her recent romance.

