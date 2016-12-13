Lala Kent Leaves Vanderpump Rules Midseason

Amidst controversy for allegedly engaging in a romantic relationship with a married man, Lala Kent will be leaving the Bravo hit Vanderpump Rules.

In an interview with TooFab, the 26-year-old star said, “I’m excited for people to watch me exit, because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I watch the show sometimes and I’m like, ‘That’s not me.’ I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that,” Kent reveals. “I’m excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules, to be quite honest.”

The show, which is a spinoff of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, replaced Kent in its intro with co-star Stassi Schroeder, who doesn’t even work at SUR, the show’s central restaurant.

Kent joined the show last season, but tensions have reached their breaking point with her co-stars. Kent admits, “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

[H/T Us Weekly]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!