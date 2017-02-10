Kylie Jenner Debuts Striking New Look

Kylie Jenner has debuted a new look that will knock your socks off!

The lip kit mogul has taken a style from her past and revealed a deep navy blue hair color on Snapchat. It’s not her actual hair color as it’s just a re-purposed wig that she wore about a year ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#Hairgoals as usual ❤️😩😉 #kyliejenner A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:29pm PST

Jenner has tried out just about every hair color under the rainbow including mint green, bright turquoise and even rose gold. It appears nothing is too bold or dramatic for the reality star.

Before heading to New York for Fashion Week and the new opening of her pop-up shop, the 19-year-old reality star hinted at a secret project alongside celebrity hairstylist and wig master TokyoStylez while donning this stunning midnight blue wig.

Kylie flaunted her new look in a few other Snapchat videos, of course, finding the best light to capture the gorgeous color. It’s an incredible look for Winter and it’ll be interesting to see what she was shooting while rocking the navy locks.

When you get that good lighting 💛💛💛 #kyliejenner A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:24am PST

[H/T Popsugar]