Khloe Kardashian Documented Her Topless Tattoo Removal, And This Would Hurt

The meanings of tattoos and types of people who have gotten them have changed a lot over the years. In the early days of American tattoos, only the toughest of the tough, military men, and criminals got tattoos. The ’80s and ’90s saw tattoos becoming much more commonplace, with one of the more common placements of tattoos on women being the lower back. The tattoo placement was so popular that it gained the nickname of the “Tramp Stamp,” implying that any tattoo there would represent looser morals and sexual proclivity of anyone who had one. Khloe Kardashian had one, but as seen on Snapchat, recently went in to have it removed.

Khloe got her tattoo, which said “Daddy” in honor of her father Robert Kardashian, when she was only 16 years old. The tattoo was given to her in 2000 and her main complaint was the placement of it, as opposed to the meaning behind it. Her father passed away three years after she got her tattoo.

The reality star wasn’t alone for the procedure, as her sisters Kim and Kourtney came along with her, who helped document the experience on their Snapchat accounts.

Sister Kim teased Khloe by saying she “never should have put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

With the tattoo in the process of being removed, it’s unclear whether she’ll get a new tattoo to honor her father.

