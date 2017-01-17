Katherine Heigl Welcomes Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order!

It’s a boy! 👶 Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley welcome son Joshua Bishop https://t.co/yusqLFCpBt via @PEOPLEbabies pic.twitter.com/573sCd9hUe — People Magazine (@people) January 17, 2017

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed their first son on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The couple named the baby boy Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., according to PEOPLE.

The couple is already parents to two adopted daughters, Naleigh Mi-Eun, 8, and Adalaide Marie Hope, 4.

Congratulation to the Grey’s Anatomy alum!

