Kate Hudson Heads To Court For Custody Battle With Ex-Husband

Court documents exclusively obtained by The Daily Mail suggest that 37-year-old actress Kate Hudson’s ex-husband, 50-year-old Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, is seeking to have the custody agreement, regarding their 12-year-old son Ryder, re-evaluated.

Hudson and Robinson married in December of 2000 and divorced in 2007. Ryder was two-years-old at the time and the couple agreed to a joint-custody agreement.

The documents newly filed in California’s Superior Court name Hudson as the respondent and Robinson as the petitioner.

Essentially, the papers reflect that Hudson and Robinson agree to do evaluation interviews, as well as allowing Ryder to be interviewed, with a court-appointed counselor, for the purpose of determining what living arrangements are in their son’s best interest.

The documents reportedly state, “The evaluator shall perform a child custody evaluation and issue a written report and make recommendations for use by the parents and the Court in developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody, including where the child shall reside and visitation orders based upon the best interests of the child.”

In addition to 12-year-old Ryder, Hudson also has a five-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with Muse singer Matt Bellamy. The couple split in 2014.

Per the court documents, Hudson and Robinson also agreed to drug & alcohol, and psychological testing, if the evaluator for any reason deems it necessary.

Reportedly, a judge was appointed to review the case in June of 2016, and supposedly a conference was arranged so that an agreement in the case could be reached, but since an evaluator has now been appointed to the case, it would appear that Hudson and Robinson could not reach an agreement at the time.

The court has set a June 30 deadline, which means that if Hudson and Robinson fail to reach an agreement, the court will be forced to impose a settlement.

Since splitting with Bellamy in 2014, Kate has been romantically linked to several men including singer Nick Jonas and Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough.

Neither Hudson nor Robinson have publicly commented on the newly filed court case and, reportedly, attorney’s for both individuals were unreachable for comment at this time.

