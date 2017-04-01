‘Real Housewives’ Star Joanna Krupa Bares Her Backside For Instagram

First, Joanna Krupa gained fame and fortune with her career in modeling. From there, Krupa became a star of the reality TV world, thanks to appearing regularly on Real Housewives of Miami. Now, Krupa sets pulses racing by regularly posting virtually every inch of her body on Instagram, which fans can’t seem to get enough of. The 37-year-old continues to give fans what they want by showing off the body she works so hard for on the social media service. You can head to Krupa’s Instagram page to see the NSFW snap.

Reflecting on my life while enjoying and being grateful for this gorgeous view @sandalsresorts #sandalslatoc 🙏🏻☀️🌊 #joannakrupa #joannakrupasluxurydestinations #paradisewithjoannakrupa A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

The reality star has been vacationing in St. Lucia, regularly posting photos of herself in bikinis, topless, and, now, completely naked.

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor has gained lots of attention with her social media posts, but not all of the attention is positive. Strangely, there are some who prefer to criticize Krupa and how she uses her own social media channels by showing off her own body, with Krupa having spoken out against these “haters” for trying to bring her down.

“If you’re proud of your body and if somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram posts, then they shouldn’t be following you,” Krupa says of the criticism. “I go to the gym, I work hard to keep in shape. Why can’t I post a photo that shows I’m very proud of my body?” She added, “Coming from a modeling background, being a model, I have every right to post those photos.”

During the interview with The Dominick Nati Show, Krupa also gave her thoughts on why she’s being attacked. Krupa explained,”It could be somebody that’s not very happy in their own skin, somebody that’s not in the entertainment business and they don’t have the b*lls to post a sexy picture of themselves.”

Regardless of any criticism she might receive, we doubt she’ll be changing her social media behaviors any time soon, especially considering her more than a million Instagram followers give her sexy snaps hundreds of thousands of likes.

