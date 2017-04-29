Jessica Alba Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Skimpy Birthday Outfit

Jessica Alba rang in her 36th birthday in a star-studded event rocking an outfit that almost showed off more skin than she intended. You can see the revealing outfit by heading over to the Daily Mail.

The Fantastic Four star hopped from one trendy Los Angeles location to another alongside husband Cash Warren, first hitting Delilah and then making their way to The Peppermint Club.

In addition to it being a birthday party in her honor, Alba had a good reason for going all-out with the racy outfit, as she paid tribute to the ’80s with the themed party.

Her husband got just as into the spirit of things as the birthday girl, wearing a snakeskin suit and capping things off with a giant fedora.

Although she spent the evening embracing her wild side, the mother-of-two spent most of the day celebrating the special occasion with her eight-year-old daughter Honor and five-year-old daughter Haven.

Alba spent much of the day documenting the festivities on Snapchat, while her husband opted to honor her on Instagram.

Close friends Jaime King, will.i.am, and Kelly Rowland all turned up to honor the Sin City star.

