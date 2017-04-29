Jessica Alba Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Skimpy Birthday Outfit

Jessica Alba rang in her 36th birthday in a star-studded event rocking an outfit that almost showed off more skin than she intended. You can see the revealing outfit by heading over to the Daily Mail.
The Fantastic Four star hopped from one trendy Los Angeles location to another alongside husband Cash Warren, first hitting Delilah and then making their way to The Peppermint Club.
In addition to it being a birthday party in her honor, Alba had a good reason for going all-out with the racy outfit, as she paid tribute to the ’80s with the themed party.
Her husband got just as into the spirit of things as the birthday girl, wearing a snakeskin suit and capping things off with a giant fedora.
Although she spent the evening embracing her wild side, the mother-of-two spent most of the day celebrating the special occasion with her eight-year-old daughter Honor and five-year-old daughter Haven.
Alba spent much of the day documenting the festivities on Snapchat, while her husband opted to honor her on Instagram.
I’ve spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I’ve come to realization that words aren’t enough. Words can’t describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can’t describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said “yes.” They can’t describe my emotions when our daughters were born. They can’t describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can’t describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can’t describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can’t describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can’t describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!!
Close friends Jaime King, will.i.am, and Kelly Rowland all turned up to honor the Sin City star.
