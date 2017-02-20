Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Toned Physique While Wearing Her ‘Sunday Best’

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to showing off how vast her closet is, as she’s often seen wearing every outfit imaginable, from casual sweatpants to glamorous gowns. The singer recently took to Instagram to show off what she considers to be her “Sunday best” while she appeared to be Instagram to show off what she considers to be her “Sunday best” while she appeared to be in some fort of futuristic disco.

The sleeveless top really allowed the star to show off how toned her arms are, one of her physical attributes not as many of her fans pay attention to. The top also showed off her cleavage, which was aided by the lighting of her surroundings, ensuring shadows fell in the appropriate places.

The glittery top was partnered with a reflective necklace, which when combined with her shirt, makes her look like she’s some futuristic robot or possible prisoner. Adding to this idea is the amount of lights around Lopez, which one could only assume are an alert system from this future prison that aims to prevent inmates from taking selfies.

It’s also possible, however, that rather than being some sort of futuristic space prisoner traveling through time to share a photo of herself, that Lopez was on set of her upcoming dance competition series, World of Dance, in which she is a judge.

What do you think? Is this a photo from the not too distant future or was Lopez merely on a brightly lit stage? Let us know in the comments!

