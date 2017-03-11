New Couple Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Head To The Bahamas

As 2016 came to a close, one of the hottest rumored celebrity couples around was Jennifer Lopez and Drake. The two never confirmed their status as a couple, but they were regularly seen cozying up to one another in a variety of places, with Drake even getting close to Lopez’s kids. Perhaps it was Drake being spotted in Amsterdam with an adult movie actress or some other unknown factors, but the two definitely stopped their canoodling and began to move on. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Lopez is now dating former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez and the two have already left the country for a romantic getaway.

The Real… #dontmissout #shadesofblue #worldofdance #Jlovegas #allihave A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Between being a mom, starring in Shades of Blue, and preparing for her upcoming competitive dancing show World of Dance, it’s surprising that Lopez has found any time in her schedule to pursue romantic prospects.

Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted at Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, which is an exclusive, owners-only destination. The pair left Miami late last night and were spotted on a speedboat headed for the secluded location in a cozy embrace.

A source close to the two says they’re headed to spend some time at a friend’s home in the romantic locale. The source also said, “It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other.”

It might seem surprising to see how far this relationship has progressed, considering how recently Drake and Lopez were linked. However, a source said of that relationship, “It was and is fun when they see each other.” They added, “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

According to a source close to the famous baseball player, it sounds like dreams to come true. The source told PEOPLE, “A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” the source said. “She is his dream girl.”

This is just the latest in a series of high-profile relationships for Lopez, with another being her former marriage to fellow singer Marc Anthony. Of that relationship, Lopez recently explained, “Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

