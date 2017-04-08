Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Love Potion And Cleavage On Instagram

Over ten years ago, Jenna Dewan met Channing Tatum on the set of the dance competition movie Step Up. Ever since, the two have been almost inseparable. The pair eventually got married, started a family, and regularly document their love and adoration for one another across all of social media. Dewan might have recently revealed the key to a successful relationship, which comes in the form of a love potion.

Love potion no.9 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 7, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

In the cleavage-heavy photo, Dewan dons a necklace with a small bottle on it, which she captioned “love potion no.9.” It’s hard to believe that Dewan would need any potion to intoxicate anyone, as the picture alone should be enough to woo any suitor.

Considering how often Dewan is seen frolicking in the sand with or tenderly embracing her husband Channing, we doubt she is looking to use her love potion on anyone soon.

The love of Dewan extends to far more than just romantic love, as audiences around the world can’t seem to get enough of the performer.

Following her work on Step Up, Dewan has also built up quite a following for her work on Supergirl and has transitioned her popularity and dancing skills into the new dance competition show World of Dance.

In the upcoming show, Dewan serves as a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez as dancers from various backgrounds attempt to show off their dancing abilities to secure the grand prize, which is $1 million.

