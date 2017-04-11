Jenna Dewan Goes Full ‘Flashdance’ In Workout Pic

When it comes to ’80s movies about women having to pull double duty as both steel welders and exotic dancers, Flashdance pretty much takes the cake. Jennifer Beals’ performance in the film set the bar for dance sequences set to ’80s hits, wowing audiences with her impressive acrobatics. Considering everything that Beals accomplished with that film, it’s no surprise Jenna Dewan Tatum would don a similar outfit for a modeling shot, as the celebrity is no stranger to wearing many different hats as a performer.

Spinning out of this flu and in to this week… 📷: @ericraydavidson A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Although the performer didn’t directly mention she was paying homage to Flashdance, the outfit was very ’80s inspired and few dancing outfits are as iconic as what Beals wore in the film. Dewan captioned the photo, “Spinning out of this flu and in to this week…”

Dewan is currently preparing to serve duties as a judge in the dancing competition series World of Dance, in which she’ll star alongside fellow actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez. The series features dancers of various backgrounds competing against one another for the chance to take home the grand prize of $1 million.

In addition to judging the upcoming show, Dewan can also sporadically be seen in the hit series on The CW, Supergirl.

If acting and dancing weren’t tough enough as it is, the performer also serves as a mom 24 hours a day to the daughter she shares with husband Channing Tatum, Everly.

Despite whatever setbacks the performer might currently be facing with her health, the stunning shot she shared shows off she must be in decent enough shape to spin and twirl for the camera.

