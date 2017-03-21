Curvy Jenna Dewan Poses With Cleavage-Revealing Jennifer Lopez On Instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum is known for all the eye candy she posts on her Instagram, and her latest post with Jennifer Lopez is no different.

So much love for you @jlo ❤#worldofdance A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

The actress and dancer is seen at what appears to be a red carpet event, showing off her curves in a red shirt and skirt.

She makes sure to show her admiration for Lopez with the caption “So much love for you @jlo.”

Lopez, who is currently starring in the CBS cop drama Shades of Blue, joined Tatum at the event, and shows that even at 47 she can still bring sex appeal to any occasion.

The “Get Right” and “Ain’t Your Mama” singer is seen wearing an extremely low cut black dress accented in gold. The outfit showcases J-Lo’s curves, which are up to par with Tatum’s.

Lopez is also rocking some chic jewelry and accessories in the form of golden bracelets and a ring.

That was the only pic the two shared on Monday. Tatum later posted a photo of the duo sitting down for an interview together.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Tatum, who has been married to Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Channing Tatum since 2009, has been appearing in numerous TV programs as of late, most notably as Lucy Lane in Supergirl.

J-Lo has been in the headlines a lot as of late. She’s been spotted with baseball star Alex Rodriguez as of late. She also revealed she’ll be recording a new Spanish album with the help of her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

