Jamie Lynn Spears Watched Her 8-Year-Old Daughter’s ATV Crash but Couldn’t Save Her

This is a mother’s nightmare!

Jamie Lynn Spears watched as her 8-year-old daughter Maddie’s ATV crashed into a pond and was submerged for two minutes, but she wasn’t able to rescue her, PEOPLE reports. According to a statement made by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, the accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on the family’s property.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thanks for the goodies @loewshotels 💙 y’all always make us feel right at home💙 #Loews #nashville A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Oct 8, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT

Maddie was driving the ATV around while her mother and stepfather, Jamie Watson, watched. The child was apparently steering the vehicle away from a nearby drainage ditch when she must have “overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond.” Both the ATV and child instantly “submerged in the water.”

“Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report reads. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is still critical but stable condition at a hospital nearby their home.

MORE NEWS: Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After Accident / Jamie Lynn Spears’ Father Asks Fans to ‘Pray for Our Baby’

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com