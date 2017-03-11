Hillary Duff Is All Smiles As She Heads Into The Weekend

Hilary Duff clearly has plenty to smile about as she took to Instagram Saturday to share the toothy grin with her followers. Considering she has a rough 2016 with all of her romantic troubles, and with her ex-husband recently being investigated for sexual assault, those stressors would be enough to make anyone frown for a few months. Duff, on the other hand, has persevered and out her best face forward.

Oh heyyyy Saturday…. be mine?! ☀️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Duff began the year explaining how she wanted to take some time off from dating, claiming that she wasn’t really good at it. However, the 29-year-old surprised her fans by stepping out in public with Matthew Koma and the two have seemed inseparable ever since.

Duff opened up about her relationship with Koma recently, explaining, “We were seeing each other for a while.” She added, “People don’t know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie].”

Despite initial efforts to keep this relationship out of the public eye, Duff revealed, “I was like, ‘F**k it. He’s my boyfriend.’” She continued, “I just needed to make sure it was right. People don’t need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?”

Considering her previous relationship with Mike Comrie, Duff revealed that she’s very up front with him about romantic partners. “We feel like it’s respectful to keep everybody in the loop,” she detailed. “I don’t know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine’s a lot more public.”

