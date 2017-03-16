Hilary Duff Posts Pic With Spandex For Days

Hilary Duff has shared a post workout picture and the 29-year-old actress looks incredible.

The incredibly hot mom took to Instagram sharing a pic of herself looking extremely casual. She was pictured in a black t-shirt with a astronaut logo and the words “I Need Space.” She completed the look with black leggings and sneakers. Her blonde locks flowed freely down her back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

✋🏼 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

We’re not sure what the picture was about but we see Duff laughing pretty hard. She captioned the pic with just the hand emoji.

Recently, Duff has opened up about co-parenting and having mom guilt. She opened up about being a divorced mom and exclaimed it “sucks.” She spoke to Redbook for their April issue and had this to say about co-parenting:

“Some of my friends tell me, ‘God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.’ I’m divorced, and it sucks,” the actress said. “Well, it did suck for a while; now it’s just normal.”

Duff and her ex, Mike Comrie, finalized their divorce in February of 2014 when their son was two. The couple have remained extremely amicable and have joint custody of their son Luca.

Sleepy cuddles with my number 1. The importance of life right here in my arms ❤️lucky me A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

More News:

[H/T Instagram, hilaryduff]