Heather Locklear Shuts Down Rehab Rumors With Bikini Appearance

Back in the ’90s, few things could launch an actress into superstardom more effectively than starring in a primetime soap opera like Beverly Hills 90210 or Melrose Place. Both shows showed the trials and tribulations of beautiful people living in Los Angeles, plights of which we now see play out on reality shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Thanks to her role on Melrose Place and an infatuation of the two lead characters in Wayne’s World, Heather Locklear might have been the standout actress of these primetime soaps. Now, at 55, the appearance of Locklear in a bikini would still be stunning enough to cause most to say, “Schwing!” You can see photos of the star at the Daily Mail.

UP NEXT: Heather Locklear Is Reportedly Back In Rehab

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to Locklear in a bikini being an attractive sight to behold, the star looks healthy and happy, contrary to recent reports that she had entered rehab for a fifth time. In a statement released back in January, the actress said, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

Here’s hoping that things have started to improve for the star and she is well on her way to getting her life back on track following her battle with drugs and alcohol.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!