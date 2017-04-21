Eva Longoria Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Eva Longoria has taken to Snapchat to dispel rumors of a secret pregnancy with husband Jose Antonio Bastón.

Images of Longoria surfaced earlier this week showing the actress in a bikini with a bit of a tummy, so the rumor mill started swirling. Those fans excited to have a little Eva running around will be disappointed to find out the real reason behind the bulge: bloating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat,” Longoria told her Snapchat followers. “I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese.

“Everybody’s is saying I’m pregnant and I’m not. I was just lactose intolerant, apparently.”

The former Desperate Housewives star addressed the situation while on vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii. She felt the need to shoot down the rumors after her family members confronted her about the unbeknownst pregnancy.

UP NEXT: Mel B Getting Sued By Former Nanny

“I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking me if I’m pregnant,” she said. “Yes I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach.”

She went on to show off her presently flat physique in a teal Melissa Obadash bikini.

Later in the Snapchat story, the actress was seen chowing down on pancakes and getting a sun tan.

Watch the entire Snapchat story below.

In other Longoria news, she is currently developing a sequel series to the classic procedural Magnum P.I.

You can add Eva Longoria on Snapchat at realevalongoria.

MORE:

[h/t Daily Mail]