Emily Ratajkowski’s White Bikini Can Barely Contain Her Assets

Thanks to a starring role in Robin Thicke’s controversial “Blurred Lines” music video, Emily Ratajkowski‘s popularity shot into the stratosphere. The video was deemed sexist from its degradation of women and some claimed that the lyrics promoted rape, but Ratajkowski said the filmmakers “took something that on paper sounded really sexist and misogynistic and made it more interesting” when speaking to the L.A. Times. The model recently took to Instagram to show off a white bikini that could barely cover the model’s physique.

Thanks to starring in “Blurred Lines,” the model had opportunities to embrace her burgeoning acting career, taking roles in films like Gone Girl, Entourage, and We Are Your Friends. Ratajkowski has used her fame to call attention to a number of organizations she believes in and supports, most notably Planned Parenthood, despite the backlash she received from the National Right To Life Committee.

In addition to Planned Parenthood, Ratajkowski also uses her fame to promote women’s sexuality and sexual expression, reminding people that you can be sexually expressive while also being a feminist.

Unfortunately, the amount of positive attention the actress receives also comes along with negative attention, resulting in becoming the target of hackers. In 2014, Ratajkowski was the victim of hacking when her personal photos on her iCloud were hacked and posted on the internet, showcasing her intimate moments for the entire internet.

In February, Ratajkowski was once again rumored to have been targeted by hackers who reached out to multiple outlets in hopes of finding the best place to release the nude photos. Luckily, outlets knew the underhanded methods these hackers took to obtain the photos and opted out of supporting such nefarious exploitation of the actress.

