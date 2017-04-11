Courtney Stodden Proves She’s Pretty In Pink With Tighter Than Tight Outfit

Whether she’s getting all glammed up for a night out on the town or putting on outfits just to wear around her apartment, Courtney Stodden regularly embraces her girly side. The model regularly dresses like Marilyn Monroe to take photos for her social media accounts, shows off racy lingerie, and takes dogs for walks in nothing but a bra. The same can be said of the types of outfits she wears when lounging around her house, as she posted a photo of an incredibly tight pink outfit that looks quite cozy.

#outfitoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

UP NEXT: Courtney Stodden Posts Racy Spanking Video To Instagram

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old model has been showing off much of her figure and plenty of skin all across her social media channels the entire time she’s been on social media, but things have really amped up the last few months following her separation from husband Doug Hutchison.

From videos of herself getting spanked to wearing see-through tops with potential new suitors, it’s tough to say if she’s trying to remind her ex what he’s missing or if she’s finally getting to post things that her ex wasn’t interested in.

Stodden has been a source of controversy from a very young age, as she married Hutchison when she was only a minor, 16-years-old, requiring her mother’s consent for her to go through with the nuptials. The situation gained notoriety as Stodden met Hutchison as an acting student, seeking wisdom from his years in Hollywood. Additionally, Hutchison is 30 years Stodden’s senior.

Despite the criticisms from outside sources, the two regularly made public appearances and could hardly keep their hands to themselves.

Two years after their marriage, the two had a brief separation in which Stodden saw other people. This was possibly due to her finally becoming an 18-year-old, which makes her a legal adult. The two rekindled their romance after the separation, but earlier this year, they confirmed their definitive split.

Whether it was the difference in age or some other unknown factors, Stodden at least appears to be happy to be moving on with her life and happily shows herself off to her social media followers.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, courtneyastodden]