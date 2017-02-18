Courtney Stodden Does Her Best Marilyn Monroe Impression With Champagne At Club

Reality TV star Courtney Stodden recently showed her appreciation for her idol the late Marilyn Monroe. Thursday evening, Stodden hit the club Headquarters and did her best Monroe impersonation as she popped open a bottle of champagne at the club.

Stodden posted the pic of herself in a pink studded bustier with spaghetti straps and a gold miniskirt. She held onto a bottle of Moet & Chandon. Her caption read, “Stay classy and sexy. Thank you for having me hqnyc.”

The reality star and her friends also posed for the mannequin challenge. Stodden captioned the video, “💋💋💋🍾 @hqnyc super lit right now maniquinchallenge maisie.mc ❤❤❤🔥.”

The risky star also posted a black and white photo of her drinking a bottle of champagne. She captioned the photo, “Happy Valentine’s Day Lovies ❤💋💄🍾 come @hqnyc.”

