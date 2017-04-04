Courtney Stodden’s Strappy Top Can Barely Contain Her Cleavage

If you aren’t familiar with Courtney Stodden, you’re not alone, as she’s earned the coveted “Famous Without Any Claim To Fame” status in Hollywood. She’s not quite a household name, but she still has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, and one look at one of her run-of-the-mill photos can tell you how she gained popularity. The model/actress/reality contestant earned thousands of likes thanks to a photo featuring copious amounts of cleavage.

Lingerie and blazer kind of day #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Despite having never been a big movie star or having her own TV series, Stodden has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager. When she was only 16 years old, Stodden fell in love with and married her acting coach Doug Hutchison.

The close bond between teacher and student has often led to incredibly strong emotional connections, but considering Hutchison was more than 30 years her senior, many people disagreed with the marriage, which needed to be presided over by Stodden’s mother.

After their marriage in 2011, the couple struggled with their relationship and briefly separated in 2013, allowing Stodden the opportunity to begin dating other men.

Clearly not as fulfilled by other men as she was by Hutchison, the two reconciled and moved forward with their marriage.

Sadly, earlier this year Stodden confirmed that the two had decided to separate once and for all.

Even though Stodden is newly single, her frequent social media updates featuring photos of herself in provocative outfits and captions of positivity bode well for the celebrity’s future, as positive thinking is a key to happiness.

