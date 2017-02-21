Baywatch Star Charlotte McKinney Reveals Bikini Pic That Is Full Booty

Model Charlotte McKinney stars in this summer’s theatrical adaptation of the ’90s TV series Baywatch, which also stars Zac Efron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. You might be wondering how a relative unknown actress could earn a role in a high-profile summer comedy, having only previously scored roles in Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser and The Late Bloomer. Well, all it takes it one look at the actress in a bikini to understand how she could star in a movie as someone who looks good in a bikini.

🌴 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

McKinney’s character in the upcoming comedy hasn’t yet been identified, but based on promotional materials, we know for sure that the model will be seen in a bikini. It’s quite possible that the extent of her role will be “Attractive Girl in Bikini,” but that sounds like a role she could absolutely nail.

The model dropped out of high school at 17 to pursue her career, and rather than opting to build a professional portfolio, turned to Instagram to develop a following. The model gained huge amounts of attention thanks to her huge, well, “assets,” and quickly became “Insta-famous.” The model scored a campaign with clothing brand GUESS and was cast in a coveted Super Bowl commercial for Carl’s Jr.

The buxom blonde’s look has deemed her the next “Kate Upton,” a comparison that’s easy to understand with one look at McKinney.

