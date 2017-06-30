Charlotte McKinney Spotted In Abnormally Small Bikini

Model and actress Charlotte McKinney left little to the imagination while on the beach in Miami Thursday.

The 23-year-old had slipped into an embossed nude bikini that struggled to contain her generously sized bosom. Showcasing her midriff as she played in the water, the Orlando native had flung on a flowing half-sleeved black robe.

She matched the robe with a pair of large black sunglasses, posing with her hands at her hips as an onlooker photographed her on a smartphone.

At one point, she’d shrugged off the robe, so that as she leaned down over a deck chair, it was clear the swimsuit didn’t provide much cover for her bottom either.

When out of the water, she concealed the two-piece with a flowing white sleeveless top that featured a silver upturned triangle of letters on the front. She teamed the top with a pair of frayed, faded denim shorts cut high enough that she could still flaunt her long legs as she strolled across the sand. As a model fans have seen McKinney in skimpy outfits so this wasn’t exactly a surprise. Just recently she posted a short video of herself and Joe Jonas modeling for Guess on Instagram.

McKinney covered this month of Ocean Drive and she dished about her boobs. She explained to the Miami-based magazine, “I had them at 14 years old. So they are definitely not enhanced; they are real. I kind of just always had them.”

She noted that they have definitely gotten smaller from her diet and just over time. She also admitted in the future she could see herself getting a reduction or a lift.

McKinney got big recognition for a Carl’s Jr. commercial that aired in 2015. And come May, she’ll be appearing in the new Baywatch film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

