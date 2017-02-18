Britney Spears Shows Off Her See-Through Pre-Grammys Dress Once Again

Last week was an incredibly trying time for Britney Spears, as she had to cope with her niece being hospitalized after a terrible ATV accident. Once her niece was in the clear, however, Spears stepped out for a few nights of fun to celebrate the Grammys. The singer was hard to miss, wearing a see-through outfit that covered very specific areas of her body, and Spears wanted to make sure everyone got to take another look at it when she posted it on Instagram.

Spears is possibly in the best shape of her life thanks to mounting a Las Vegas comeback with an incredible live show. The singer has often taken to social media to show off her physique while also giving her fans behind-the-scenes looks at the show and all the training that has gone into it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Britney Spears Blasts Katy Perry In Classy Fashion On Instagram

The singer is so comfortable with her new body, in fact, that she didn’t seem at all fazed by a wardrobe malfunction that put more of her on display than she possibly wanted, and just kept on performing. Perhaps it was getting so close to losing a family member that has given Spears a new perspective on life and wants to live hers to the fullest, including showing off how proud she is of her body.

MORE NEWS: Britney Spears Reveals Message On 10th Anniversary Of Her Head-Shaving Incident / Britney Spears Posts Gorgeous Sunlight Picture In Malibu / Katy Perry Mocks Britney Spears’ Mental Health On Grammys Red Carpet

[H/T Instagram, britneyspears]