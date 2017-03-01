Brie Larson Busts Out Of Her Dress At ‘Kong’ Premiere

The beautiful Brie Larson put on a jaw-dropping display at the Kong premiere.

The 27-year-old actress, who plays Mason Weaver in the film, wore a white and black patterned gown with a plunging neckline. The v shaped neckline left viewers with a spectacular look at the actresses cleavage.

Larson teamed up her look with a sleek down hair do and nude lipstick.

Cheers London 🇬🇧 A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Tom Hiddleston also looked dapper posing in a navy blue suit, which he teamed with a pale blue shirt and black tie. While Samuel L. Jackson donned a pair of black pants, matching shirt and blue coat.

On the red carpet Hiddleston shared jokes with his co-stars as the group posed for photographers at the star-studded event, which was held in Leicester Square.

Brie’s appearance comes after she spoke out about the fact that so many iconic actresses had played the Kong role before her, with her describing the whole experience as “surreal.”

She told Access Hollywood: “I’m really excited. It’s like a part of history.”

Brie added, “It’s also not every day that you get the opportunity to get to film in Hawaii, Australia and Vietnam.” Brie continued, “It’s very surreal. You get to basically live in those places for at least a month or two, so that’s exciting!”

