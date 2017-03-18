Blac Chyna Kept Things ‘Civil’ At Rob Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration

Many people around the world celebrated March 17 as St. Patrick’s Day, primarily by wearing green clothes, eating corned beef, and getting drunk. To some, however, March 17 is known as Rob Kardashian’s birthday, which resulted in many members of the Kardashian family taking to social media to pay respects to Rob. The new dad celebrated his special day with an outing to Beauty and the Beast, which many of his closest friends and family members also attended. Even his ex, Blac Chyna, came out for the occasion, despite the recent decision to end their relationship.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Despite being in the midst of a legal battle over custody of their 4-month-old daughter Dream, it looks like Chyna was willing to put aside their differences for a few hours for Rob’s birthday. The whole celebration was being filmed for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so it’s also possible she was contractually obligated to show up and/or will do anything she can to remain relevant and get her face on TV.

Considering the two went their separate ways back in February, with Chyna having given Rob back the engagement ring he bought for her, there’s no plan for a second season of Rob and Chyna. A Kardashian family insider told PEOPLE, “Blac Chyna was there, because they filmed it.” The insider added, “She brought black and gold balloons and a gift. It was civil despite all the custody drama.”

The visit seemed to have a positive impact on Rob’s mood, with the insider relaying, “Rob seemed happy,” and adding, “He spent some time with his baby daughter, before they all watched a movie.” However, don’t start thinking the couple are on the mend, as the insider made note, “Rob and Chyna didn’t sit together during the movie.”

Earlier this week, Rob and Chyna were reportedly heating up their custody battle, with an insider saying, “They are still figuring things out but [Chyna] will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time.” The insider continued, “Kris [Jenner] is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Chyna confessed, “‘I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other. And the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us.”

