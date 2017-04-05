Disney Star Bella Thorne Believes She Struggles With Depression

Bella Thorne revealed that she believes she struggles with depression.

The former Disney Channel star took to Twitter on Tuesday and admitted she battles the disorder.

“Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression:/ you aren’t alone,” the 19-year-old tweeted.

Many of her fans pointed out the severity of the mental health issue and told her that reaching her own “conclusion” was not the same as getting a diagnosis from a doctor.

“Huge fan but unless you’ve been diagnosed don’t go throwing the word around, depression is a serious matter,” one user wrote.

However, Thorne still received messages of support from her followers, who thanked her for sharing.

“I know that’s a tough thing to admit but I feel like it’s one step towards coping with it. Stay strong,” a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, “I understand you. Thank you for sharing this, you’re a human too my love.”

