Bella Thorne Shares Racy Bikini Pic On Twitter

Bella Thorne is so ready for it to be summer time, so much that she has been posting nothing but racy bikini pics to her social media.

The 19-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter posting a risqué pic of herself in a polka dot bikini. The skimpy two-piece showed off Bella’s toned stomach as she cropped out half of her face for the photo.

Throwbackkkk 😇😇 guess who’s going back to blonde ;)) pic.twitter.com/ZaFXpfWt6O — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 20, 2017

She didn’t exactly talk about the bikini or her body but rather talked about her hair color. She revealed to her followers and fans that she would soon be going back to the blonde look.

She captioned the pic: “Throwbackkkk guess who’s going back to blonde ;))”

The young actress is naturally a red-head but over the last few months has changed her hair color several times. The starlet has had shades of bright blue, turquoise and even bright red.

Meanwhile, she took to Instagram to share another picture of herself in a different bikini. She was wearing a light grey bikini as she leaned against a wall with her mouth open and tongue out. Her hair was in a multitude of colors and braided to the back.

She captioned the pic using lyrics from Migos hit record Bad and Boujee, writing, “Rain drop ….drop top….”

Rain drop ….drop top…. A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

