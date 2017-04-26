Bella Thorne Shares Passionate Kiss With Female Friend On Snapchat

Well, it looks like Bella Thorne has a new love interest or the actress is just having some fun. The 19-year-old took to social media to share a making out video with a sexy female friend on Snapchat.

Monday, Apr. 24, the girls had a wild night out that ended in a passionate kiss on the dance floor with tongues and all.

The young actress went out with some friends Monday night and ended up getting very cozy with one of them. Bella’s bestie Lo can be seen in her Snapchats almost every single day, but the duo took their friendship to a new level when they started making out on the dance floor.

Watch it all go down, below:

The steamy video starts with Bella holding the camera while Lo caresses her face and the pair share a passionate kiss. We even spot a bit of tongue!

Bella captioned the Snapchat video, “our first kiss,” and later on says “Ok Lo,” when the friend continues trying to kiss her in the car on the way home.

Bella definitely let loose that night. She rocked that same completely see-through lace top that we’ve seen the starlet in before, with her nipples and nipple piercing on full display. On top of that she was sporting a brown hat and a pair of over-sized yellow glasses. A very unique look, to say the least.

Although Bella shared the kiss with her bestie, it seems like another lady was the one she was hoping to romance. Bella posted a picture of a gorgeous female friend asking “why she so pretty tho?” and then later Snapchatted the girl singing, saying “she’s so hot been hitting on her all night… not sure she catches my drift.”

