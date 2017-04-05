Bella Hadid Bares All In Tiny Bikini On Vacation

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been vacationing in Mexico with some friends, and yesterday some cameras caught her while she was catching some sun.

The 20-year-old stepped out in a matching white bikini that leaves very little to the imagination.

Several of the photos captured her perfectly fit body, complete with her gorgeous legs and toned stomach.

A few of the photos snapped, however, caught Bella showing off her curvy backside, and there is very little of it hidden.

Sporting a navy blue snapback hat as well, Hadid looked to be having a great time and enjoying her friends and adult beverages. (The legal drinking age is 18 south of the border.)

Time zones A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Bella, who previously dated Grammy award-winning singer The Weeknd, recently spoke candidly about her family and heritage-faith, saying, “My dad was a refugee when he first came to America, so it’s actually very close to home for my sister [Gigi] and brother [Anwar] and me.

She continued, “[My dad] was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim.”

Additionally, she’s also been very active in public protests of the Donald Trump administration. Specifically, she participated in a protest in New York City regarding the administration’s executive orders regarding Muslim immigration.

Speaking to journalists about her decision to march she said, “I come from a really diverse background. I’ve had incredible experiences all over the world … and I’ve learned that we’re all just people, and we all deserve respect and kindness. We shouldn’t treat people as if they don’t deserve kindness just because of their ethnicities. It’s just not right. And that message — to be compassionate whenever possible — that’s so important to me.”

