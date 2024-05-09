PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker's Eviction Leads to Quinn's Revenge | BB26, Episode 22 RECAP

Quinn is taking the reins in the Big Brother 26 house after successfully ousting his nemesis Tucker. But will Quinn ruin his own chances in the house with a chaotic HOH? Or will he take control of the game? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 22 with special guest Nick Valdez.