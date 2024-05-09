PopCulture Social Call - Big Brother 26: Tucker's Eviction Leads to Quinn's Revenge | BB26, Episode 22 RECAP
Quinn is taking the reins in the Big Brother 26 house after successfully ousting his nemesis Tucker. But will Quinn ruin his own chances in the house with a chaotic HOH? Or will he take control of the game? PopCulture's Social Call recaps BB26, Episode 22 with special guest Nick Valdez.
Trending Now:
-
1'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' Season 2 Updates and What We Know So Far
-
2Watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as They Leave Kansas City Chiefs Game
-
3'Today' Contributor Is Divorcing: Jill Martin and Erik Brooks Have Reportedly Split
-
4Katy Perry Opens up About Her Year-Long Split From Orlando Bloom: 'I Would Be Dead Without It'
-
5'They Always Take the Best': 'Roseanne' Star Michael Fishman Reacts to Death of Eric Gilliland