'Chicago Fire' Star Alberto Rosende Speaks out After Leaving Series

Alberto Rosende is opening up about his decision to leave Chicago Fire. He joined the NBC drama in its eighth season as the new Firehouse 51 candidate, Blake Gallo. In his four seasons on the show, his on-screen romance with Hanako Greensmith's Violet Mikami captured viewers' hearts. He will make his final appearance on the show in the series' upcoming 12th season, which premieres in January 2024. Regarding his exit, he revealed all in an Instagram Story, noting how"proud" he was of the work he's done through the project. "When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn't easy," Rosende wrote, per as reported by Deadline. "The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can't wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season."

His exit isn't the only shakeup of the season. Kara Killmer — who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since season 3 — is also leaving the show. Taylor Kinney will make his long-awaited return as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in season 12 after his brief hiatus dealing with personal issues, none of which were immediately made public.

Season 12 should answer several cliffhangers in the Season 11 finale of the show that left fans on the edge of their seats. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), was set on bringing her husband Kelley Severide (Taylor Kinney) back to Chicago. The finale also put firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) in a life-or-death cliffhanger. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Lieutenant Matt Casey's (Jesse Spencer) relationship may finally have a happy ending, one that viewers have been anticipating. Season 12 of Chicago Fire premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.