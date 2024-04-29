PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiancé: HEA: Mahmoud Wants to DIVORCE Nicole, Return to Egypt | Season 8, Episode 7 RECAP

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Nicole and Mahmoud seem to be heading for a split as Mahmoud demands a divorce and deciding to go back to Egypt just days after moving to LA. Kobe and Emily clash with his friends over her "bossy" behavior and Ashley and Manuel get heated following a meeting with his family. All that and more when PopCulture's Social Call recaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, episode 7.