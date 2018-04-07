‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Jennie Garth’s Husband Files for Divorce

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth‘s third marriage is coming to an end as her husband, Dave Abrams, filed for divorce Friday afternoon.

TMZ reports that Abrams lists the date of separation as Aug. 29, 2017 and cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split.

Abrams is also asking to terminate Garth’s right to spousal support, reports TMZ.

The news was not a complete surprise. In November, Us Weekly reported that the couple was taking time apart and working on their marriage.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Garth, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday, did not mention the split on her Instagram page. Abrams has not appeared on her page since Oct. 1, 2017, when the two went to a Philadelphia Eagles game together.

Garth has not appeared on Abrams’ Instagram page since the couple taped an episode of Family Feud in July 2017. However, he marked her daughter Lola Joy’s birthday in December.

Garth and Abrams married in 2015, two years after her divorce from An Unfinished Affair co-star, Peter Facinelli was finalized. Garth was also married to Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996. She was married to Facinelli from 2001 to 2013, and they have three children, Luca Bella, 20; Lola Ray, 15; and Fiona Eve, 11.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Garth said she is co-parenting with Facinelli and admitted to losing sight of the importance of relationships.

“Yeah, I mean that happens with everything,” Garth said. “You’re working long hours on the job, you get sucked into career, or you’re just taking care of the kids, or you’ve just become a parent, a mom. You forget to take care of yourself. And that happens in relationships too. It’s a natural thing and just something you have to watch.”

Garth is best known for her role as Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the reboot series, 90210. She also played Valerie Tyler on What I Like About You opposite Amanda Bynes. After the series, she went on to star in Mystery Girls, a short-lived ABC Family sitcom with her 90210 colleague, Tori Spelling.

Garth was last seen in an episode of Fox’s The Mick and also had her own reality show, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country, in 2012.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Dave Abrams